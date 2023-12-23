Nigeria: Port Harcourt Refinery - New Hope?

23 December 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The news that a section of the Port Harcourt Refinery is set to commence operation after the Christmas holidays came to many Nigerians as a ray of hope.

For many years, the three major refineries in the country have remained moribund. The indication that the Port Harcourt Refinery will begin operation is no doubt the best news of the year.

However, we still keep our expectations minimal until we begin to see the reality of local refining of our petroleum.

I urge the federal government to expedite action on the completion of all ongoing works in our refineries across the country.

Daniel Onogwu wrote from Utako, Abuja.

