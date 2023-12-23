Nigeria: Governor Mbah Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling Upholding His Election

The Labour Party and its candidate lost at the court.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State says "distractions" facing his administration were now over after the Supreme Court ruled that he is the validly elected governor of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a five-member panel of the court headed by John Okoro, on Friday, unanimously dismissed two appeals filed by the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, in the 18 March governorship election in the state.

Before approaching the Supreme Court, Mr Edeoga, who came second in the election, had challenged the victory of Mr Mbah at the Enugu State Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Lagos State but failed to win.

Reacting to his victory at the Supreme Court, Mr Mbah said he will now redouble his efforts to work for the people of the state given that the "distractions" were over.

"Now that these distractions are over, it is time to redouble our efforts to serve you. We will double down on our earlier resolve to serve you with every fibre of our being," the governor assured in a post on his X handle on Friday, shortly after the judgment.

"We will give more attention to your welfare, development and good living. Let me reaffirm that you haven't seen anything yet. We are by this judgment recommitting ourselves to the sacred pact between us: The social contract which we both signed on May 29, 2023," he added.

Providing water

Mr Mbah said his victory at the court will serve as "a nudge" for his administration to continue to provide water to all parts of the state as well as carrying out other development projects.

He promised to "build a new set of leaders of tomorrow who will face the global challenges headlong."

"Let me use this opportunity to reassure you that all our campaign promises will be fulfilled to the letter. Hold us to account. Hold your pens firmly and tick with us as we drill down into all those electoral promises."