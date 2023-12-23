Nigeria: Suspected Boko Haram Insurgents Vandalise Power Transmission Line in Yobe

The attack has thrown Damaturu and parts of Maiduguri into darkness

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Thursday burnt down a power transmission line supplying power to Damaturu, the capital of Yobe State, and some parts of Borno State.

The insurgents who used Improvised Explosive Devices(IEDs) brought down three poles of the 330KVA High Tension Line from Gombe to Damaturu at Kasaisa Village close to Yobe State University Damaturu.

The blast of the explosive device was heard in most parts of Damaturu.

The Special Adviser to Yobe State Governor on Security, Dahiru Abdulsalam, a retired brigadier general, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Damaturu, said it was an example of the strategy of the insurgents of attacking "soft targets to show they are still relevant".

Mr Abdulsalam said the military had taken measures to carry out night patrols and ambushes along the high-tension lines to prevent a repeat of the attack.

"Yesterday we heard two explosions, some said around Red Bricks, some said around Waziri Ibrahim and others said Gujba road.

"There was no clue until this morning when we sent out security agents to scan the areas and then we got a clue from one of our informants that it was around the Kasaisa area that the explosions occurred.

"On getting there, it was discovered that people suspected to be members of Boko Haram insurgents used Improvised Explosive Devices(IEDs) to destroy the 33kva line that conveys electricity from Gombe to Yobe and some parts of Borno State.

"After assessing the situation, the state government with Sector II Operation Hadin Kai with Yola Electricity Distribution Company has commenced the process of assessing the damage with the view to restoring the electricity as soon as possible.

"I must say that this is one of the usual tactics of Boko Haram to attack soft targets and disrupt peace to show people that they are still relevant but I want to assure the people of the state that there is no course for alarm. The situation is under control and security is on top of the situation

"The commander Sector II Operation Hadin Kai has directed all Brigades under his command especially the 27 Task Force Brigade that is in charge of Yobe state to conduct night patrol and ambushes along high tension lines so that this type of ugly incident will not occur again," Mr. Abdullsalam informed.

The attack has now thrown Damaturu into darkness.

A staffer of Yola Electricity Distribution Company told PREMIUM TIMES in Damaturu that "the issue is with TCN(Transmission Company of Nigeria) and not us. That is why Potiskum and other places have light as at now because they are not affected by the problem".