Nigeria: EFCC Re-Arrests Foreigner Previously Convicted of Property Fraud

A Lagos Court had previously convicted the foreigner of using false documents and counterfeit seals to confer on herself ownership of a property belonging to a company.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has re-arrested Floriana De-Stefani, an Italian national who was earlier convicted of property fraud.

A statement by the EFCC said Ms De-Stefani was rearrested for failing to obey a court order that stemmed from her conviction by the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

The judge, Mojisola Dada, had on 7 October 2022 found Ms De-Stefani guilty of using false documents and counterfeit seals to confer on herself ownership of a property belonging to a company, Waterside Properties Limited. The offence was said to be contrary to section 366 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The judge had sentenced the convict to three years in prison and ordered the release of the property on 14 A&B Warring Road (formerly Bayo Kuku Road), Ikoyi, Lagos, to Waterside Properties Limited within three weeks.

However, the EFCC said the convict failed to comply with the court order for her to vacate the property, prompting the commission to take action.

On Tuesday, 19 December, EFCC rearrested Ms De-Stefani for refusing to vacate the property ordered for release to the company by the court.

Following her arrest, she was issued a notice by the EFCC to vacate the property within seven days or risk legal action.

Ms De-Stefani, alongside Stella Ogboju, was first arraigned on 30 March 2019, on five counts of forgery and stealing of property belonging to a company, Waterside Properties Limited.

The charges were later amended by the prosecution counsel, Ahmed Yerima, to six-count charges.

One of the amended charges read: "That you, Floriana De-Stefani, sometime in 2015, within the Ikeja Judicial Division of this Honourable court, dishonestly converted for your own use a property known and situated at No.14A/B Warring Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, a property of Waterside Properties Limited."