Nigeria: I'll Be Fair to All Nigerians - Tinubu

President Tinubu said the recent approval of a 50 per cent cut in inter-state land transportation fares, and the payment of N-Power beneficiaries' backlog of allowances are efforts aimed at alleviating the burden of Nigerians this festive season.

President Bola Tinubu says he will always be fair to all Nigerians and that his administration remains committed to advancing the unity of Nigeria, as well as ensuring the welfare and prosperity of all citizens.

Speaking at the Ansar-Ud-Deen Central Mosque in Surulere, Lagos, on Friday, the president said the economic reforms initiated by his government are aimed at establishing a robust and secure foundation for Nigerians today and for generations unborn.

President Tinubu, who joined the Muslim Ummah to observe Jumaat prayers marking the centennial anniversary of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS), commended the Society for its service to humanity, contributions to the propagation of the tenets of Islam, and efforts in uplifting the downtrodden.

He implored members of the Society to remain committed to their objectives of advancing the education of citizens, as well as promoting the moral and social development of the Muslim Ummah.

The president thanked the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society for their support during the elections, emphasising that their efforts serve as a motivation for his government to stay resolute in delivering good governance to the people.

"I thank the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society for its support during the elections. I do not take it for granted; rather, the support serves as a stimulus for us in government to remain focused," he said.

Reiterating his commitment to the welfare of all citizens, President Tinubu, who is on a brief Christmas holiday in Lagos, said the recent 50 per cent cut in inter-state land transportation fares nationwide, and the payment of N-Power beneficiaries' backlog of allowances, among other reliefs, are all efforts aimed at alleviating the burden of Nigerians this festive season with much more to be expected in the new year.

"We are committed to enthroning a better society for our citizens irrespective of ethnic, religious, or geographical differences. The various policies already in place are expected to bring great succour to our people. We know their pains, and we are addressing them holistically.

"It is instructive that Ansar-Ud-Deen has attained 100 years through a systemic strategy that maintains its mission and vision. This is a testimony to what focused planning can achieve in a society," the president said.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

December 22, 2023