Nigeria: Four Romantic Movies That Excited Chioma Nwaoha in 2023

Beautiful actress Chioma Nwaoha Blessing, who's popularly known as Spanky Diva got busier this year than ever, jumping from one movie set to another and receiving accolades.

But the actress would tell anyone who cares to listen that out of the several movie projects she accomplished during the outgoing year four of them gladdened her heart.

The movies include, "When the Heart Speaks", which she described as her gift to her fans, "Sent from Heaven", "Understanding Girlfriend" and "My Place in You."

Though there were other movies like "The Truth in my Heart", "My Boss and I , and "Nearly Married", Chioma seemed to have fallen in love with the first four movies, which were released in the last two weeks or thereabout. Posting the jackets of the movies on her Instagram page, the beautiful actress was certain that they were her best movies so far in 2023.

"When the Heart Speaks", starring the likes of IK Ogbonna, Chinenye Ubah, Afis Mike among others is a romantic movie. It started showing on Chioma's Premium TV early this month and Chioma felt accomplished with the movie.

"My gift to you all", is a movie will blow your minds, especially the character I played in the movie. You all are going to be surprised, " she wrote on IG.

"Sent from Heaven", is another movie that elevated Chioma's status as a producer. A comic movie, the actress tipped "Sent from Heaven" as one of her best movies of 2023. It was same rating with "Understanding Girlfriend|" and "My Place in You" which garnered 1 million views during the first week of its release on YouTube.

But "My Boss and I" directed by Kingsley Iweru also hit 1 million views on the first day of its release. The actress, who started her acting career with "Waka Pass" roles, is overjoyed that she's making waves in the industry. She has remained steadfast and believed in her dreams and one will not be surprised if she becomes one of the actresses to look out for in 2024.