Nigeria: Katsina Chief Judge Pledges Special Court for Child Abuse, GBV Cases

Following the ceremonial assent of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP) and the Child Protection Law in Katsina State on Friday, the state's Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, pledged to establish a specialised court aimed at expediting the resolution of gender-based violence (GBV) and child abuse cases in the state.

Acknowledging Governor Radda's leadership in both the executive and legislative branches, Chief Justice Danladi commended the government's dedication to not only enacting and implementing crucial laws but also ensuring that there is a committee to enforce them.

While reflecting on Islamic teachings, the Katsina Chief Judge stressed the importance of protecting women's and children's rights, referencing the Quran's explicit provisions, which he said have often been overlooked or disregarded by followers.

"These laws, meticulously crafted with inputs from various groups, including religious scholars and women's rights organisations, represent a pivotal step towards upholding human rights," remarked the Chief Justice.

Justice Danladi highlighted the urgent need to address gender-based violence, citing recent distressing incidents, including the assault of a senior lawyer on his wife, captured on camera. Consequently, Chief Justice Danladi announced measures to tackle such issues head-on. He unveiled a dedicated hotline for reporting incidents of violence in the state.

Furthermore, he drew attention to the holistic nature of these laws, extending beyond human rights to include protection for animals as well. Quoting Quranic verses, he emphasized the sanctity of life and the responsibility to protect and honor it.

Justice Danladi further commended the state governor for his unwavering support and bold steps in inaugurating the steering committee, which he said signals a significant commitment towards eradicating gender-based violence in Katsina State. He urged a proactive approach from all stakeholders, emphasizing the need for collective action to ensure strict enforcement of the laws.

