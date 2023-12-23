Niger: France Closes Embassy in Niger

France Diplomatie - MEAE / Flickr (CC0 1.0)
French president Emmanuel Macron (file photo)
23 December 2023
Radio France Internationale

France announced the closure of its embassy in Niger after months of worsening relations between the two countries. Diplomatic sources told RFI that the French representation “is no longer able to function normally or carry out its missions”.

It is a very rare decision which illustrates a new episode in the progressive rupture between Paris and Niamey. Starting with the attack on the French embassy a few days after the July 26 coup, as recalled by diplomatic sources contacted by RFI.

Meanwhile, French troops deployed in Niger must leave the country by December 22, according to declarations from the junta days ago.

