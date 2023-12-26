Nigeria: Emefiele, Mustapha, TGI Group Refute Obazee's Report On CBN Investigation

Report on the special investigation into the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), recently submitted to President Bola Tinubu, by a special investigator, Jim Obazee, has been torn into shreds by some of those identified in the report as having stolen from the country, using their privileged offices.

Former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, which spoke for Union Bank, all disowned the parts that accused them of one allegation or the other.

Emefiele, who responded to the series of allegations in the publications in a statement he personally signed, hours after he regained his freedom from the Kuje Correctional Center, dismissed every bit of the report.

"Having gone through the publications, I say boldly that the contents of the said publications are false, misleading and calculated to disparage my person, injure my character and to serve the selfish interest of the private investigator," he said.

According to him, even though he had been advised by his lawyers not to say anything in respect of the matters, which had been submitted to the court for adjudication, he felt the need to clarify some of the issues raised in the publication which were "barefaced lies told by Obazee in order to achieve his satanic agenda."

The former CBN governor said contrary to reports that there was no presidential approval for the redesign of the naira, which would have been a violation of the provisions of the CBN Act 2007, "there was indeed a presidential approval."

His words: "I wish to state unequivocally that there was indeed a presidential approval, and the said approval was handed over to the same Jim Obazee during the process of his investigation in the presence of senior CBN officials and his own investigative team.

"Moreover, the former President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR has stated on a number of occasions that he authorised and approved the Naira redesign. I am, therefore, at a loss as to why Mr. Jim Obazee will mislead Nigerians that there was no presidential approval."

Emefiele, further clarified allegations by the audit that the sum of $6.23 million was withdrawn from the CBN vault based on a false presidential directive bearing the signature of Buhari and that of Mustapha.

He said," About two weeks ago, Jim Obazee in company with a certain Deputy Commissioner of Police from Force CID came to Kuje to ask me questions in respect of the said document in the presence of my lawyers.

"I stated verbally and in writing that I have no knowledge of such directive from the former president and the former SGF. In fact, I told them that, that was the first time I would be seeing the documents.

"On this, I challenge Jim Obazee to publish the said documents and also the statements that I made to them."

Emefiele also said he had no knowledge of the operation of 593 accounts purportedly opened in different parts of the world.

"I state categorically that I am not involved in the opening of these accounts and I do not have knowledge of their openings. The fixed deposits in those foreign accounts are definitely outside my knowledge.

"However, let me state clearly, that the relevant departments of the CBN have the authority to carry out such activities in line with their lawful mandate within the CBN.

"I, therefore, join well-meaning Nigerians, who have spoken on this matter and have demanded a thorough and transparent investigation of all these alleged frauds," he said.

The former apex bank boss disclosed that he had instructed his legal team to immediately commence legal process to "clear my name from the defamatory statements contained in the report and by extension the publications."

On his part, who denied reports alleging his involvement in illegal withdrawal of $6.3 million from the CBN, dismissed the allegation as outrageous, unsubstantiated and malicious fabrication.

Mustapha, who claimed to have served the nation with dedication and transparency, and that his record spoke for itself, however, vowed not to allow "this baseless and defamatory attack" go unchallenged.

The report, published by some newspapers, claimed that Jim Obazee, a special investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu, uncovered the alleged theft, which occurred on February 8, 2023, weeks before the presidential election.

The report further alleged that Mustapha, along with the embattled former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, authorised the removal of the cash from the bank's vault under the guise of funding foreign election observer missions.

The investigator's report, as quoted by the publication, claimed CCTV footage captured how the money was moved out of the apex bank.

But Mustapha, in a strongly-worded statement, refuted the accusations, saying it was an "orchestrated attempt to assassinate my character and besmirch my reputation."

The former SGF stressed that he lacked knowledge of the purported "Presidential Directive" cited in the report as justification for the withdrawal.

He also stated that he was never involved in discussions or transactions related to any payments for foreign election observers.

The former SGF demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter, urging the authorities to probe the source of the fabricated documents and expose those behind the "smear campaign."

Mustapha also appealed to the public and media to exercise critical thinking and not succumb to misinformation.

"The article hinges on the dubious premise of forged documents and a misleading narrative. It claims that $6.3 million was withdrawn from the CBN vaults based on a purported 'Presidential Directive' bearing the signature of President Buhari.

"This document, unsurprisingly, has not been presented for public scrutiny. In fact, I have no knowledge of such a directive, nor was I ever involved in any discussions or transactions regarding the alleged payment to foreign election observers.

"I demand a thorough and transparent investigation into this matter. Let the relevant authorities probe the source of these fabricated documents and expose those responsible for this malicious attempt to damage my reputation. I have nothing to hide and welcome any legitimate investigation that sheds light on the truth.

"Throughout my career in public service, I have always upheld the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct. I have served with dedication and transparency, and my record speaks for itself. I will not allow this baseless and defamatory attack to go unchallenged. I will defend my reputation vigorously and ensure that the truth prevails.

"This is not just about me; it is about upholding the integrity of public service and safeguarding the reputation of those, who have served this country with honour. I trust that the Nigerian people will see through this orchestrated attack and recognise it for what it truly is: a desperate attempt to silence a voice of reason and integrity," he stated.

Also, yesterday, Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, clarified the aspect where Obazee linked the group's ownership of Titan Trust and Union Banks to Emefiele.

A statement issued by TGI's Head of Corporate Communications, Ms. Rafiat Gawat, said some of the assumptions made in the purported document were incorrect, thereby resulting in a conclusion that may not necessarily reflect the actual reality.

It pointed out that Union Bank was not owned by the government, adding that no government money through the CBN or AMCON was used to buy it contrary to claims made by Obazee.

The statement added: "The process was diligently followed as captured in the report of the investigator. As responsible corporate citizens, we are always willing, ready, and able to support stakeholders including regulators to learn and understand our group and its operations."

Among other things, the group disclosed that "The investigator's claim that Union Bank did not respond to his request for information was misleading as all the information requested was submitted on the 1st September 2023.

"It's a well-known fact that Mr. Vink, who has been in Nigeria since 1978, is an elderly person and has recently been medically advised to limit his movements.

"This was duly communicated to the investigator with supporting documents. TGI's capital, ownership and selling of Chi to a multinational such as Coca-cola is proof that Mr Vink is not a proxy.

"The Group's ability to engage and work with reputable international financial advisors and bankers attests to the Group's global credibility."