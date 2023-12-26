Nigeria: Gloomy Christmas - Death Toll in Plateau Attacks Now 113

Following attacks by assailants on some communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State between Saturday night and Monday morning, the death toll from the incident has risen to 113.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Monday Kassah, confirmed that 113 persons were killed in the attacks on the villages.

Daily trust reported on Sunday that about 16 persons were killed in Mushu village in Bokkos LGA. The spokesperson for Operation Safe Haven, Captain Oya James, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, saying the attack took place on Saturday night while residents of the community were asleep. "Following the attack, security personnel were deployed to prevent any breakdown of law and order in the area. There was uprising after the incident but the situation has been brought under control," James had said.

While giving the update on the attack on Monday, he confirmed to journalists that 113 bodies were recovered from the attacks.

He added, "The attacks were well coordinated; not fewer than 20 different communities were attacked by the bandits.

"As I am talking to you, we have recovered 113 dead bodies from those communities. We have recovered more than 300 injured; some were taken to hospitals in Jos and some to a hospital in Barkin Ladi while others have been taken hospitals in Bokkos.

"The security personnel have been doing their best; the difficult terrain reaching those communities made the security not to reach there on time to prevent those attacks."

Daily Trust reports that the violence has spread to communities in Barikin LGA where houses were burnt.

Kasa said the casualty figure was increasing and that corpses were still being recovered by security agents, vigilantes and hunters combing the forest for missing persons. The council boss noted that several houses were burnt by the assailants, who also went away with farm produce belonging to the residents.

Meanwhile, Governor Caleb Mutfwang condemned the attack, describing the attack as barbaric, brutal and uncalled for.

A statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, on Sunday said the governor directed security agencies to promptly apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the heinous act and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.

Bare said the governor expressed deep concern over the incident, urging communities to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security forces for immediate action.

The statement added, "On the importance of collective collaboration among rural communities, the governor assured that proactive measures would be taken by the government to curb the ongoing attacks on innocent citizens. He sympathised with affected families and urged them to find solace in God as the government diligently works to end the prolonged violence."