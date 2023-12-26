Nigeria: Finally, Emefiele Meets Bail Conditions, Regains Freedom

Abuja — Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has been released from the Kuje Correctional Centre after fulfilling his bail conditions.

Emefiele's release was confirmed yesterday by the spokesperson for the Kuje Correctional Centre, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Adamu Duza.

He said: "I can confirm to you that he (Emefiele) has met his bail conditions, hence he has no reason to remain in our facility.

"He met his bail condition and was released past 2p.m. yesterday (Friday)."

Emefiele, who is being tried for alleged procurement fraud, was granted N300 million in bail by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja.

Justice Hamza Muazu granted the bail with two sureties in like sum.

According to the judge, the sureties had to possess titles and certificates of occupancy for homes located in Abuja's Maitama District.

In addition, he mandated that Emefiele stay inside the Abuja Municipal Area Council and also surrender all his travel documents to the court registrar.

The judge, however, ordered that Emefiele should remain in Kuje Correctional Centre till he meets the bail conditions.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had objected to Emefiele's bail application, but Justice Muazu rejected their argument that the ex-CBN governor was a flight risk who might breach bail, endanger the nation's security, or jeopardize an investigation if released on bond.

After granting the bail application, Justice Muazu adjourned till November 28 for the commencement of trial.

Emefiele is standing trial on six counts bordering on procurement fraud to the tune of N1.2 billion.

One of the counts read, "That you, Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele, male, adult, sometime in 2018 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did use your position as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa'adatu Ramallan Yaro, a staff of the Central Bank of Nigeria by awarding a contract for the supply of 37 Toyota Hilux Vehicles at the cost of N854,700,000 only to April1616 Investment Ltd, a company in which the said Sa'adatu Ramallan Yaro is a director and thereby committed an offence."