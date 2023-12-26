Nigeria: We'll Overcome Challenges, Build a Strong, Prosperous Nigeria - Ganduje

26 December 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said the country under the leadership of his party will overcome the challenges bedeviling it and Nigerians will collectively build a strong and prosperous country.

Ganduje in a statement on Monday on the occasion of Christmas celebration signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, said it was the time to reflect on the love and blessings the birth of Jesus Christ bestowed upon Christians and to embrace the virtues of the spirit of hope, sacrifice, peace, and joy.

The statement reads in part, "Nigeria is blessed with tremendous potential, and we firmly believe that with collective efforts and dedication, we can overcome all the challenges that come our way.

"As we celebrate Christmas, let us remember the power of unity, love, and sacrifice. Let us forge ahead into the New Year, armed with renewed hope, determination and a commitment to building a Nigeria we all can be proud of.

"It is my fervent prayer that this festive season brings us closer to our dreams and aspirations, and may the coming year be a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria.

"Let us use this season of goodwill to build bridges, mend relationships, and promote harmony within our communities."

