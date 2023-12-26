Nigeria: APC Non-Serving Senators Celebrate Ganduje At 74

The 108 APC Non Serving Senators have extended birthday wishes to the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who marked his 74th anniversary saying over the years, he has shown exemplary leadership.

A statement yesterday by the Convener/Chairman Pro Tem, Senator Basheer Lado CON, said of Ganduje, "Your ability to attract new members has not only expanded our party but has also brought a wealth of talent and dedication under our political umbrella. The vibrancy and diversity you've infused in to the APC have undoubtedly strengthened our collective vision.

"Equally commendable is your transformative approach to the party's performance in the South East. Your strategic initiatives and commitment to inclusivity have not only improved the party's strength but have forged a path toward a more united and stronger APC in the region.

"Your dedication to overcoming challenges and building a stronger, and more inclusive political landscape is truly commendable. As we celebrate your birthday we also celebrate the positive impact you've had on the APC, turning challenges in to opportunities for growth and unity."