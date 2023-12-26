Nigeria: Zamfara Earmarks N1.95bn for Traditional Rulers' Palaces

The Zamfara Government has earmarked N1.95 billion in the 2024 budget for the reconstruction of 18 palaces of traditional rulers in the state.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy, Affairs, Alhaji Ahmad Yandi, made this known on Monday in Gusau.

Yandi, who appeared before the special sitting of the House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, said that the project would enhance the status of the traditional rulers.

Meanwhile, Governor Dauda Lawal on Thursday presented the state budget of N423.5 billion to the assembly for approval.

Yandi who appeared before the committee to defend his ministry's budget, said it was part of the government policy to upgrade the status of the traditional institution in the state.

"Other projects to be implemented in the budget are expansion of the ministry's complex, and local government service commission office among others", he added.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Works and Infrastructure, Alhaji Shehu Baraya, said over N140 billion was earmarked for roads and other infrastructure projects in the state.

"The projects include ongoing reconstruction of major roads in Gusau metropolis under the state government urban renewal policy.

"Construction of drainages and other infrastructure projects across the 14 LGAs of the state.

"The earmarked funds for the projects to be implemented by the ministry represent 34 percent of the total 2024 appropriation of the state", Baraya said.

He explained that the urban renewal project was to provide necessary infrastructure to attract more investors to the state.

Speaking to newsmen after defending his ministry's budget, the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Kabiru Moyi, said they proposed to construct an economic city on the outskirts of Gusau, the state capital.

Moyi said that over N10 billion was earmarked in the budget to fund the economic city project. (NAN)

Vanguard News