Nigeria: NDLEA Seizes 1,458kgs Illicit Substances, Arrests 103 Suspects in Kaduna

26 December 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Kaduna State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA), seized 1,458,709kgs of illicit substances in December.

This was contained in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday by the agency's Press Officer, Shuaibu Omale.

Omale said that the seized illicit drugs included cocaine, heroin, cannabis, tramadol, methamphetamine and other psychotropic substances.

In the same vein, the spokesperson said that the command had arrested 103 suspects, representing drug traffickers, dealers and drug users.

Olame added that the command gas carried out numerous sensitisation programmes across the state with the aim of enlightening the citizenry on the ills associated with drug use and illicit trafficking.

He said, "It is paramount to note that 26 illicit drug joints were also dismantled while the command secured sux convictions and arraigned 24 suspects with the month of December, 2023."

NAN

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.