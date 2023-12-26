Nigeria: FG Calls for Adoption of Climate Resilient Techniques

Farmers in Nigeria have been charged to adopt climate resilient techniques, as a measure toward sustainable agricultural revolution, amid rising global temperature.

The Director, Forestry Department, under the Federal Ministry of Environment, Hajara Umar Sani, gave the advice during the flagging off ceremony of "Food for All Nations Project" on Thursday, in Abuja.

Represented by an official in the ministry, Ahmed Tijjani Zakirai, Sani noted that, with the foundation of food production being threatened globally by climate change, there is need for collaborative crucial steps to mitigate the effect.

She stressed that sustainable agricultural practices not only mitigate the climate impacts, but also contribute to carbon sequestration, and thereby aid the global fight against climate change.

She emphasized the need for farmers to embrace agroforestry, cover cropping, as well as organic farming mechanism, an approach that according to her enhances soil health, and plays a pivotal role in dealing with carbon.