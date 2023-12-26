Nigeria: Flight Delays, Cancellations Worsen As NCAA Pleads With Passengers

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has pleaded with passengers over inconveniences being experienced as a result of flight delays and cancellations in the last few days.

To this end the authority has directed airlines to provide timely reports of flight disruptions to keep the passengers abreast of the development.

Daily Trust reports that the directive followed reports of worsening flight delays and cancellations across the country.

It was learnt that many passengers experienced hours of delays on the eve of the Christmas celebration.

One of the affected passengers who spoke with our correspondent said he was scheduled for a 1:45pm but was delayed till past 10 pm by the operating airline.

"I was coming from Abuja to Lagos, but the flight didn't go directly to Lagos. They went to Port Harcourt first before coming to Lagos," he said.

Daily Trust learnt that some flights experienced disruption as a result of the harmattan dust which reduced visibility prompting some flights to be rescheduled.

The NCAA however stated that it "is aware of flight disruptions which have inconvenienced air passengers in the last couple of days and empathizes with all affected passengers for the inconveniences these disruptions may have caused."

Director Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu said the authority had "mandated all airlines to provide timely flight disruption information to passengers to enable them make informed decisions concerning their travels."

"NCAA is monitoring all operations and our Consumer Protection Officers are on ground to monitor passenger handling procedures to ensure that airlines mitigate the inconveniences to passengers and provide CARE , Refreshments and other alternative measures in line with Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 19."

The authority asked passengers to visit NCAA Consumer Protection Department (CPD) desks at the airports for prompt attention to complaints.

Meanwhile, Achimugu has just assumed Office as Director Public Affairs & Consumer Protection of the authority.

Mr. Achimugu, a communications expert, parades over two decades of experience spanning the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and managing communications campaigns for high-profile presidential candidates.

He excelled in the Nigeria Customs Service where he served as a Public Relations personnel and the Service's first-ever Social Media Officer. He also excelled in the political battlefields where he remains the first and only Nigerian to serve as a Media Consultant to multiple presidential candidates in the same election cycle.

He was the Media Director, of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, and later the Media Consultant Dr. Kingsley Moghalu's Presidential Campaign.

He is a singer, a writer, a movie producer/director, and worked as a creative director for multiple media firms. As a fixer, he helped VIPs create brands, control damage, and solve complex problems.

Mr. Achimugu has carved a reputation as a team-builder, leader, project manager, and consummate professional.

Before he was appointed a Director on the 22nd of December, 2023, he served as the Special Assistant, Customer Relations to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Fetsus Keyamo.

Before he was appointed SA Customer Relations, he was first appointed Special Assistant, Media to the minister.