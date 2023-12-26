Nigeria: Ogun CP Visits Nollywood Actor in Hospital, Flays Shooting

26 December 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Abiodun Alamutu, has paid a visit to Azeez Ijaduade, the Nollywood actor who was reportedly shot by a policeman at Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

Alamutu arrived at the In-Patient Ward of Babcock University Teaching Hospital and was ushered into the male surgical ward, where Ijaduade was admitted.

Alamutu told newsmen that the officer who fired the shot was already facing disciplinary actions.

According to him, the unnamed cop had fired bullets into the air to disperse thugs who wanted to mob the personality he was attached to.

Alamutu, who said the shooting was unfortunate and uncalled for, expressed joy that the actor was in a stable condition.

"It was actually an unfortunate incident, but from all indications, I have seen the victim, it was not a direct hit. Actually, some people were trying to mob the principal the policeman was attached with, and in a bid to scare them off, he had to fire some shots. It was unfortunate the victim was within that axis. It was the shell that hit him.

"From all indications, he is getting better. The concerned policeman is already undergoing disciplinary procedure. What is important is for us to ensure that no life is lost.

