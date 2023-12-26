Nigeria: We'll Give Priority to Infrastructure That Impact On Oyo's Economy - Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has assured residents of the state that his administration will continue to embark on building infrastructure that impacts on the economy of the state.

The governor, who stated this in Ido, while commissioning the 10 kilometres Omi-Adio to Ido Junction Road constructed by Ido Local Government, added that his administration would continue to support the efforts of local government areas in line with the developmental plans of the state.

Makinde, who spoke at the Ido Clay Mining Station venue of the event, said the new road was of great economic importance to the state as the axis is set to become an economic hub.

He said: "Let me use this opportunity to appreciate you, my people in Ido local government. We were on the campaign trail when I flagged off this road project on the 3rd of February, 2023.

"Then, I promised that we would complete this road in record time, because we believe that our infrastructure should target our economy. We will continue to do that as a government.

"This project was not done by the state but by Ido LG, which shows a good collaboration between the LG and state governments. So, this is an example of collaboration in government.

"Let me specially thank the contractors, because after the award, we started facing economic headwinds. We awarded it in February and, by May, there was a change in government and they announced removal of fuel subsidy. So, the price of asphalt, which was a major component, went through the roof.

"This road has economic importance. It links a particular rail line here. With this and also with the one we just opened, which leads to Orita Challenge, and the plan we have for Owode Estate, this whole place will be a big hub for development."

The governor promised to relocate the popular Omi Adio market by the railroad side to a better location within the shortest period of time, calling on Ido Local Government to embark on the enumeration of traders at the market.

Earlier, the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters, Hon. Segun Olayiwola described the road project as another achievement to move the state forward and make life more comfortable for the people.