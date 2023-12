Nigeria: Tragedy - Four Dead, 59 Injured On Kaduna-Abuja Expressway Auto-Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna Sector Command, says four people died and 56 others sustained injuries in a road crash on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

The Sector Commander, Mr Kabir Nadabo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the road traffic crash occurred at Sabon Sara village along the expressway on Tuesday.

Nadabo said the tragic accident involved a trailer (Iveco) with registration number MKA99YS, and it occurred at around 03:30 hrs.

"The combined rescue teams of RS1.113 Zhipe and RS1.17 Birnin Yero conducted the rescue," he said.

According to him, the initial investigation revealed that the cause of the crash was the overloading of goods and humans, as well as fatigue.

Nadabo said, "Further investigation of the incident shows that 73 people were involved in the crash, 59 got injured, and sadly, 4 were deceased."

He said the injured have been conveyed to St. Gerard and AP Smart Hospitals, all in Kakuri.

"Kaduna State is a critical corridor that links the North to the South; this is why the Kaduna State Command has activated several measures and homegrown initiatives.

"Like the establishment of roadside camps at Kakau and Rigachikun to promptly respond to crashes, the provision of standby ambulances at Jere, Doka, Kakau, Gonin Gora, Rigachikun, Zaria, and Tashar Yari, with experienced staff to handle first aid care.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Also, the corps in the state will continue to aggressively create awareness and sensitization among road users on general safety ethics.

"For the record, I want to inform the public that henceforth, any driver arrested for overloading of goods and humans will be arraigned before the courts for prosecution for endangering the lives and properties of Nigerians.

"Already, concerted efforts have resulted in the arrest of the trailer driver involved in this crash.

"I wish to emphatically reiterate our resolve in reaching out to stakeholders, particularly transport unions, to preach and sensitise their drivers on the dangers of excessive speeding, overloading, dangerous driving, and using their phones while driving, among others," he said.

Nadabo appreciated the Kaduna State Government for its support and interventions in FRSC activities in the state and also lauded the media for working with the corps to propagate safety.

He, however, appealed to the public to make safety a priority and work with FRSC, saying, "Together we can save lives and properties." (NAN)

Nadabo explained that the FRSC would continue to call on the motoring public to adhere to all safety regulations on the road, adding, "As you all know, the yuletide season is the most travelled period of the year, thus the frequent road traffic crashes experienced."

He reassured that the corps was doing everything possible to curtail the menace of crashes and save lives and properties.

Vanguard News