Nigeria: Plateau Massacre - Tinubu Directs Security Agencies to Fish Out Culprits

The human rights watchdog Amnesty International has criticized the Nigerian government for what they claim is a "brazen failure" to protect Nigerians.

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has directed the security agencies to immediately apprehend those behind the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barki-Ladi local government areas of Plateau State.

The president also condemned the bastardly act that resulted in the tragic loss of many lives.

President Tinubu's directive to the security agencies was made public via a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement partly reads, "President Tinubu directs security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

"The President also directs the immediate mobilization of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks, as well as medical treatment for the wounded.

"While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau State, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that these envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice."

