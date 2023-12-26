Nigeria: Insecurity - 50,000 Nigerian Soldiers Deployed in Internal Operations - Army Chief

The human rights watchdog Amnesty International has criticized the Nigerian government for what they claim is a "brazen failure" to protect Nigerians.

The internal security operations include counter-terrorism efforts in the North-east, separatist operations in the South-east, and combating oil theft in the South-south.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, stated on Tuesday that more than 50,000 soldiers are currently involved in several peacekeeping operations across the country.

Mr Lagbaja gave the disclosure at a special luncheon organised for frontline troops of the 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt.

Represented by Kevin Aligbe, the commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Nigeria Army, Mr Lagbaja said the troops had sacrificed their comfort for Nigerians to live peacefully.

"So, it is a fact that over 50,000 of our colleagues will miss wishing their families and loved ones a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in person this season.

"This is not because they do not want to but because they will be on duty across difficult-to-access towns, villages, and hamlets across the country and beyond.

"They (troops) are duty bound to stand guard while their families and other families rejoice and celebrate together. To these gallant warriors, I say thank you for your sacrifice."

Mr Lagbaja stated that 2024 would be a significantly improved year due to the various programmes the federal government had launched for the Nigerian Army and the nation as a whole.

"In the coming year, the Nigeria Army expects to take delivery of helicopters and other combat enablers that will see a better security environment develop across the country.

"Also, the Army Headquarters has initiated several welfare projects that will directly impact the lives of soldiers and their families.

"Troops wellbeing is of utmost importance, and we shall continue to work tirelessly to provide personnel with the necessary resources and support to carry out their duties effectively," he added.

The army chief said he was passionate about returning troops home to their families and had already begun taking actionable steps to ensure their safe return.

He said among the measures taken to safely withdraw soldiers from armed conflicts was the engagement of other security agencies to take over their constitutional role from the army.

"To this end, we look forward to creating a more stable condition that will allow for a drawdown in the strength of troops deployed on internal security operations across the country.

"We shall endeavour to help build capacity in statutory security agencies to take charge of our internal security effectively.

"Consequently, we hope to recalibrate our efforts towards our primary constitutional duty of ensuring our territorial integrity," Mr Lagbaja said.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Jamaal Abdussalam, said the COAS luncheon was organised to appreciate troops for their many sacrifices for the country.

He stated that the sacrifices made by troops in the ongoing oil theft and illegal bunkering operations in the Niger Delta had led to a persistent increase in oil production.

According to him, the division will continue to support the federal government to enable the country to realise its expected oil output target for 2024.

"I assure the Niger Delta people the division shall continue to conduct our operations in line with global best practices and adherence to fundamental human rights.

"Our troops have been involved in various kinetic and non-kinetic activities that have considerably shaped the operating environment - with their attendant operational hazards.

"Key among the hazards is the loss of precious lives of our dear colleagues and the occasional loss and damage of our equipment," he said.

Mr Abdulssalam assured that the gunmen who ambushed and shot dead four soldiers in Ahoada council of the state would soon be apprehended and prosecuted.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, represented by his deputy, Ngozi Ordu, commended the Nigerian Army for their sacrifices and pledged the state government's backing for security agencies in the state.

