Nigeria: Plateau Killings... Envoys of Death Won't Escape, Tinubu Vows

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has vowed that the terrorists who wreaked death and destruction in Plateau State on Christmas Eve and afterwards would not escape justice even as death toll in the killings has risen to 157.

Tinubu, who strongly condemned the heinous and brutal attacks in Mangu, Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which resulted in the tragic loss of many lives, said his administration would ensure justice is served to the victims and their assailants.

President Tinubu, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday directed security agencies to immediately move in, scour every part of the affected areas and apprehend the culprits.

The president also directed immediate mobilisation of relief materials for surviving victims of the attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.

While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau State, President Tinubu assured Nigerians that these envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria, Plateau Chapter, has disclosed that between Christmas Eve and today, no fewer than 157 persons had been killed in communities of Ba rki Ladi and Bokkos local councils of Plateau State.

Rev. Fr. Po lycarp Lubo, who is the chairman of CAN in Plateau State, while addressing newsmen at NUJ Secretariat in Jos, the Plateau State capital, said that the terrorists who overran three local councils of Plateau on Christmas Eve, actually warned of the impending attacks.

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the army high command to relocate to those villages to stall resurgence of attacks in the local councils.

Fr. Lubo expressed dismay that the people failed to heed the early warning issued to them by the marauders, adding that over 150 people had been killed while seven were again murdered yesterday (Tuesday) morning in Barkin Ladi

The Plateau CAN chairman said, "I was told today that these killers or herders actually sent letters to the villagers. They told them that they will not celebrate Christmas but will run away with their rice. So I am surprised they were not able to tell security agents or anybody about it.

"As CAN chairman, I was told that over 150 people have been killed and as I was coming here I got report that a family of five and two others were killed in Barkin Ladi.

"So I am calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the military high command to relocate to the three embattled local government areas so that they can stop these senseless killings."

Fr. Lubo called on the people of Plateau, especially the Plateau Indigenous Development Association (PIDAN), to rally their people together towards a common defence of their communities.

Similarly, the former senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, has condemned the recent killings in the state.

Gyang, in a statement through his media assistant, Evelyn Pulle, and made available to LEADERSHIP, said he was appalled by the gruesome terror attacks on communities in Barkin Ladi and Bokkos local governments, which wasted the lives of over 160 people in no fewer than 20 villages.

The statement said, "At a time the world was celebrating Christmas, forces of darkness plotted and executed a massacre of hapless and helpless citizens in cold blood.

"For how long will the lives of men and women, young and old, be butchered to grab and annex ancestral homelands of communities and meet demands of satanic altars? This vexing question is on the lips of all men and women of good conscience. The blood of victims of terror and satanic altars is crying out to God for justice! The justice of God does not fail."

Gyang said he would not cease to call for decisive action against terrorist and bandits until the day that the Nigerian state wakes up to her primary constitutional responsibility to secure the lives and property of citizens.

He said that until then, peace remains elusive in vulnerable communities of Plateau State who live in sorrow, pain, and anguish.

On its part, the Plateau State Police Command has confirmed that 79 persons were killed in the attacks on Barki Ladi and Bokkos local councils.

The command, in a statement by the police public relations officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, said findings from the ugly incidents in Bokkos and Barki Ladi local councils revealed that 15 villages were destroyed in the two affected local governments.

According to the statement, 221 houses were set ablaze, 27 motorcycles and eight vehicles were burnt, while 17 deaths was recorded in Barkin-Ladi LGA.

The villages that came under heavy attacks by the assailants are Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat and Butura Kampani, NTV, Hurum and Darawat villages respectively.

The statement further said in order to prevent further carnage, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Okoro Alawari, had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police incharge Operations (DC DOPs) to relocate to Bokkos LGA. He also deployed high-power delegation of well-armed operational forces to the troubled areas to prevent further attacks.

Meanwhile, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has strongly condemned the recent coordinated attacks on innocent communities in Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of the state.

Governor Mutfwang stressed the resilience of the Plateau people in the face of these unprovoked assaults and called for united efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible for these heinous acts.

In a press statement issued in Jos by the director of press and public affairs Gyang Bere, yesterday said more than 20 villages had been displaced, with numerous houses destroyed and millions of naira worth of property lost. Scores of individuals also sustained gunshot injuries during the attacks.

Governor Mutfwang thanked President Bola Tinubu for supporting the Nigerian Army in maintaining security, just as he commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, and the Commander of Operation Safe Haven for their commitment to addressing various security challenges facing Plateau and the nation.

He called upon the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Plateau State Emergency Management Agency to swiftly respond to the humanitarian crisis resulting from the attacks.

Northern Governors Condemn Attacks

Similarly, the chairman of the Northern Governors' Forum and governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, has described as reprehensible and heinous the Christmas Eve attacks on communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local governments of Plateau State.

Inuwa, in a statement issued by his media aide, Isma'ila Uba Misilli, on behalf of the 19 northern governors, expressed their deepest condolences to the affected families and communities as well as the government and people of Plateau State.

"It is reprehensible and disheartening to hear of the loss of over 100 lives and destruction of properties that occurred during these attacks, especially during a time when residents were preparing to celebrate the festive season.

"Such acts of violence are not only cowardly but also run counter to the spirit of unity and coexistence that our region upholds.

"We must all prioritise peace and harmonious living in our communities. Now, more than ever, we must reaffirm our commitment to peaceful coexistence and solidarity regardless of our differences," he said.

The Northern Governors' Forum chairman commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his leadership and responsible handling of the situation in the aftermath of those attacks, assuring him that the northern governors stand united in solidarity with him in the face of adversity and will work together towards finding lasting peace in Plateau State.

He commended the security agencies operating in the area, and implored them to redouble their efforts in safeguarding the lives and property of the people, just as he stressed the need for increased vigilance and swift action to ensure the safety of all citizens.

"It is imperative that those responsible for the heinous acts are swiftly apprehended and made to face th ull weight of justice," he added,

It's Disheartening, Say Northern Elders, Senators

On their part, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has strongly condemned the heinous attacks on various communities in Plateau State resulting in the tragic loss of more than 100 innocent lives.

The Forum expressed deep sadness and offered its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

In a statement by the director publicity and advocacy/ spokesperson, NEF, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, yesterday, the group said the recent invasion of five communities in Gashish and Ropp Districts of Barkin Ladi and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State, which occurred on Christmas Eve, is just the latest in a long series of coordinated attacks, rampant killings, wanton destruction, and mass displacements that had plagued the northern region.

Also, NEF expressed concern over the inability of the military to prevent the Christmas Eve killings, despite claiming to have promptly responded to 36 distress calls from different locations in Plateau State in the 48 hours leading up to Christmas.

It said that fact highlights the Forum's growing suspicions regarding the efficacy and sufficiency of the government's operational methods.

Also, the Northern Senators' Forum has condemned the mass killings in Plateau State, describing it as tragic, indefensible, abhorrent and devoid of reason.

In a statement by the spokesperson, Northern Senators Forum, Sen Suleiman A Kawu Sumaila, they said they expressed their deepest condolences to the affected families, and the people and the government of Plateau State.

"Their immense loss is a collective grief, and we stand united in our determination to seek justice.

In our legislative role, we strongly condemn this reprehensible act and call upon the authorities to promptly initiate a comprehensive investigation. Allocating necessary resources to swiftly identify and apprehend the perpetrators is paramount. They must face the full force of the law, ensuring justice prevails," he said.

Adopt Preventive Measures, CAN Tells FG

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the Christmas Eve attack in Plateau State, saying that it is high time the federal government moved from reactive to preventive measures.

The Christian body, while describing the attacks as a devastating blow to national peace and unity, said the burning down of houses, churches and the destruction of properties were not only criminal but also a direct assault on shared values of peace, unity, and mutual respect, had no place in the society and must not be allowed to prevail.

It was reported that over 75 people, including the Baptist Church Pastor in Dares community, Solomon Gushe, were killed alongside other congregants in the attacks which was also unleashed on communities in Bokkos Local Government Area.

The president of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, called on Nigerians to shun all forms of violence and embrace the peace and unity that the nation desperately needs.

He commiserated with the families, friends, and communities who tragically lost their loved ones in the villages of Ruku, Hurum, Darwat, Mai Yanga Sabo, NTV, and Lisham Kwahasnat community in Wase local government.