Nigeria: Why I Allowed Adeboye to Sit On Royal Chair, Oyo Monarch Clears Air

A picture of Mr Adeboye sitting on the royal chair of the Oyo traditional ruler went viral online.

The Olugbon of Orile-Igbon in Oyo State, Oba Francis Alao, says he offered the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, one of the ceremonial chairs in his palace as a mark of honour to the pastor and not to desecrate the throne.

This is coming after a picture of Mr Adeboye sitting on the royal chair of the traditional ruler went viral online.

Speaking on the series of reactions trailing the viral picture, on Monday, the monarch in a statement said the pastor, who was in Orile-Igbon for an evangelism programme held on the playground of Olugbon High School, was offered one of the ceremonial royal chairs reserved for dignitaries.

According to him, Mr Adeboye's chopper landed in an open space within the palace where he received him in his living room before going to the venue as a mark of support for the programme.

Mr Alao clarified that the royal chair Mr Adeboye sat on in the picture is not the one reserved exclusively for the king. He noted that the king's chair cannot be shared with anyone because of its spiritual and historical significance.

"As a mark of honour, I offered one of the ceremonial royal chairs that are usually reserved for top dignitaries to Pastor Adeboye to be used at the programme.

"The royal chairs, on which my name and throne are inscribed, are provided in the palace to honour high-ranking dignitaries, not to desecrate the throne.

"I, therefore, seek understanding of all those expressing concern about the issue. There is a traditional royal chair that is meant for only the Kabiyesi, and there are traditional ceremonial chairs for very important persons.

"The throne of the ancient town of Orile-Igbon remains sacrosanct."