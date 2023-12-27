Nigeria: Gunmen Kill 96 Persons, Raze 221 Houses in Plateau - Police

"Investigation and monitoring are still on and further development will be communicated soon," the police said.

Gunmen attacked 15 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau State on Christmas eve, killing 96 persons and destroying 221 houses, the police have confirmed.

The assailants also destroyed eight vehicles and 27 motorcycles, the police spokesperson in the state, Alfred Alabo, a deputy suprintendent of ploice, stated on Tuesday in Jos, the state capital.

"On 24 December at about 10 p.m., gunmen attacked 15 villages in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas simultaneously.

"Findings from the assessment of the incident in Bokkos revealed that the 12 villages were attacked; more than 79 persons killed and 221 houses were set ablaze.

"Twenty-seven motorcycles and eight vehicles were equally burnt down.

"Three communities were attacked in Barkin-Ladi where 17 persons were killed.

"Investigation and monitoring are still on and further development will be communicated soon," Mr Alabo stated.

He listed communities attacked in Bokkos Local Government Area as Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat and Butura Kampani.

Mr Alabo stated also that communities attacked in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area were NTV, Hurum and Darawat.

