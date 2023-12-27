Nigerian Air Force Destroys Six Illegal Oil Refining Sites in Rivers

26 December 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The operation was carried out on 23 December, according to an official.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe, on 23 December, destroyed six illegal oil refining sites in Opu Arugbana in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

NAF spokesperson, Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Gabkwet, an air commodore, said the air strikes were in continuation of efforts to rid the Niger Delta region of activities of oil thieves and oil pipeline vandals.

He said the illegal sites were sighted clustered within a radius of about 80 metres at a location about 6 nautical miles south of Opu Arugbana.

According to him, having been confirmed to be active, authorisation was obtained to destroy the six sites, thus discouraging the criminals from continuing with their acts of illegality.

"In spite of the festive season, air operations against criminals in the Niger Delta and other parts of the country continue unabated.

"The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has commended the efforts of the Air Component Commanders in all the theatres of operation.

"Abubakar, who spent the Christmas Day with troops in the North-east and currently in Katsina to fete troops, called on them not to rest until criminal activities are reduced to the barest minimum," the NAF spokesperson said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.