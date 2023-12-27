Nigeria: Mixed Reactions As Govt Workers Observe Christmas Without December Salaries

The delay in payment of federal civil servants' December salaries has attracted mixed reactions on social media.

Daily Trust had exclusively reported that only workers in revenue-generating agencies like the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), among many others got their salaries for December.

Findings revealed that all the workers in federal ministries, some in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHoCSF), and others in Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) said the development was unexpected.

It was learnt that the situation was the same with federal universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and associated federal institutions all over the country.

The story which was posted on X, has amassed many views and generated diverse reactions.

A user of the app, @iyaboawokoya, said: "I actually do not understand this issue of salaries being delayed? Is it an administrative problem? Because surely the removal of subsidy was supposed to free up money for the FGN? In the last admin, staff salaries were being paid abi? So what happened to disrupt the system? Supplementary Budget was passed, and a new Budget presented to NASS.

"What is responsible for the delay in salaries? I am not even speaking to the 35k palliatives, just salaries. What is causing the delay? The FGN does not seem to be able to feel the pulse of the citizens. Things are stiffly tough for people out there."

@ademola_isr wrote: "Just imagine, even private [companies] were paying as early as 20th."

@OgundipeBenson said: "Has the month ended? This culture of spending December salary on frivolity must stop. They should have plan for December since January. December salary is meant to sustain them in January 2024. Not paying may be strategic."

@ochemebocheme wrote: "As a federal university staff, the last time we got December salary before christmas in my university was 2016. so we are used to it."

@OlasojiAI said: "I am affected too. I haven't received mine. However, the month does not end on or before 25th. Until the month ends, no stupid emotion should be played here. It is salary, it can come in anytime on or before 30th or 31st, not necessarily before 25th. December is not an exception."

@asebiomo91248: "How on earth would they celebrate Xmas joyfully or pray or have good intentions towards the federal government?."

@cyrilemeka: "Even Benue state that doesn't even have that much money paid their staff December salaries on the 20th/21st.. What a shame!!"