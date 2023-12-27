Nigeria: Birthday - Tinubu Celebrates Gov Sule, Bagudu

26 December 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Tinubu wished the Nasarawa governor and budget and national planning minister good health, longevity, and strength in the service of the nation.

President Bola Tinubu has sent his felicitations to the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, as he marks his 64th birthday.

President Tinubu celebrated the accomplished engineer and businessman who superintended successful private enterprises like African Petroleum and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc before investing his wealth of experience and expertise in the service of the good people of Nasarawa State.

The president commended the governor for his remarkable strides in Nasarawa, such as providing needed infrastructure, fostering peace and harmony among communities, and opening up the state for investments.

President Tinubu noted that the first oil drilling in the state was inaugurated under the leadership of Mr Sule, an attestation to his penchant for pioneering groundbreaking efforts across sectors.

The president wished the governor good health and strength as he turns 64 and prayed that the Almighty grant him more wisdom in his stewardship in Nasarawa State.

Felicitates Bagudu also

President Tinubu also felicitated the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, on his 62nd birthday.

UPDATED: Appeal Court affirms election of Sule as Nasarawa governor

The President celebrated the consummate administrator and politician who served as the governor of Kebbi State from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023, and as the senator representing Kebbi Central from 2009 to 2015.

He commended the Ivy League-educated financial expert for the diligence, rigour, detail, passion, and experience he brings to bear in the discharge of his duties.

President Tinubu wished Mr Bagudu good health, longevity, and strength in the service of the nation.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

December 26, 2023

