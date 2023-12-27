Africa: Black Stars Looking to Shine Bright in Cote d'Ivoire.

Boasting an array of exciting talent, coupled with the invaluable experience of its more seasoned campaigners, next month's TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023 could possibly be the year the Black Stars shine bright on the continent.
The red-hot Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah certainly stand out when thinking of the exciting talent available for Ghana while the likes of Thomas Partey and the ever-green Andre Ayew will be immense in bringing stability to the squad.
- Ghana are in Group B with Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique
- The Black Stars will be looking for a fifth continental trophy
- Exciting talent raring to go for the Black Stars, including attacking sensation, Mohammed Kudus
Ghana's matches in Group B
14 January
Ghana - Cape Verde: 20h00 GMT, Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny, Abidjan
18 January
Egypt - Ghana: 20h00 GMT, Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny, Abidjan
22 January
Mozambique - Ghana: 20h00 GMT, Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium, Abidjan
How Ghana qualified:
Jostled throughout the qualifiers but eventually secured their ticket to Cote d'Ivoire after overcoming the Central African Republic 2-1 on the very last day of the qualifiers to finish top of Group E.
The Black Stars are heading to their 24th TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations appearance.
Player to watch: Mohammed Kudus
A product of the Right to Dream Academy, Mohammed Kudus is without a doubt one of the key players for Ghana. With 6 goals scored in 15 club matches, the Accra native is preparing to participate in his second TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations.
Dangerous coming in from the wing but can also play as a false 9, Kudus - if not well planned for, will be a problem for defenders in Cote d'Ivoire as he has over the last few years in club football.
The coach: Chris Hughton
Of Irish origin, Chris Hughton was named Ghana coach in February 2023, a few weeks after the Black Stars were eliminated in the first round of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.
After having managed English teams such as Tottenham, Newcastle and Nottingham, the tactician is preparing for his first TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations. With Hughton at the helm, Ghana offers a very solid game defensively. In fact, the Black Star concede very few goals. A fan of the 4-3-3, the tactician relies on fast wingers who are quick in attack.
Ghana's Previous TotalEnergies AFCON performances:
1963: Winner
1965: Winner
1968: Finalist
1970: Finalist
1978: Winner
1982: Winner
1992: Finalist
1994: Quarter-finalist
1996: Fourth
2000: Quarter-finalist
2002: Quarter-finalist
2008: Third
2010: Finalist
2012: Fourth
2013: Fourth
2015: Finalist
2017: Fourth
2019: Eighth finalist
2021: 1st round