Nigeria: 20 Governors Meet With Tinubu in Lagos

26 December 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, led other 19 governors to a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos.

The 19 governors across party affiliations had arrived at Lagos House, Marina briefly to meet with their host, Sanwo-Olu before they later moved out on a Coaster Bus to Ikoyi, the residence of President Tinubu at about 2.20 pm.

The governors in the entourage include Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, Ondo State acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, Plateau State, Manasseh Mutfwang,

The crux of the meeting could not be ascertained as of press time but it was gathered it could not be unconnected with the security and economic situation of the country among sundry sensitive issues.

They arrived at Tinubu's residence at about 4 pm and went straight into a closed-door meeting barring newsmen from the venue.

