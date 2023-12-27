Kenya: Section of Jubilee Party Leaders Call for Impeachment of President Ruto

26 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — A section of Jubilee party leaders have called for the impeachment of President William Ruto, claiming that he is unfit to lead the country.

Speaking to the media, Member of Parliament Ndaragwa, Jeremiah Kioni claimed that President Ruto should be impeached because he is mentally incapable of leading the people of Kenya.

"One of the grounds of impeaching a president or removing him from office is when you think his mental capacity is in doubt," he said.

The MP said that those are charge of this impeachment procedure should take action quickly. He further said that institutions should make an effort to assess and check on the president's mental capability to lead the country.

"And I think it is high time that the office that has this responsibility, take it up. It is important that the institutions that are charged with this responsibility put the machinery in place to check on his capacity, his ability to manage this country from a mental point of view," he said.

He stressed that the Mount Kenya region has suffered since all the projects that were set to take place there have been shuttered.

He has stated that the Jubilee party does not expect anything productive from the Kenya Kwanza government.

"There is nothing we expect to be done by the Kenya Kwanza. All the projects that were going on in this Mount Kenya region, have been transferred," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.