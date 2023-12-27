Kenya: Section of Jubilee Party Leaders Call for Impeachment of President Ruto

Nairobi — A section of Jubilee party leaders have called for the impeachment of President William Ruto, claiming that he is unfit to lead the country.

Speaking to the media, Member of Parliament Ndaragwa, Jeremiah Kioni claimed that President Ruto should be impeached because he is mentally incapable of leading the people of Kenya.

"One of the grounds of impeaching a president or removing him from office is when you think his mental capacity is in doubt," he said.

The MP said that those are charge of this impeachment procedure should take action quickly. He further said that institutions should make an effort to assess and check on the president's mental capability to lead the country.

"And I think it is high time that the office that has this responsibility, take it up. It is important that the institutions that are charged with this responsibility put the machinery in place to check on his capacity, his ability to manage this country from a mental point of view," he said.

He stressed that the Mount Kenya region has suffered since all the projects that were set to take place there have been shuttered.

He has stated that the Jubilee party does not expect anything productive from the Kenya Kwanza government.

"There is nothing we expect to be done by the Kenya Kwanza. All the projects that were going on in this Mount Kenya region, have been transferred," he said.