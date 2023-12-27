Liberia: President Weah Issues Executive Order to 'Safeguard Liberia's State Resources Amid Economic Challenges'

27 December 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — President George Weah has issued an executive order aimed at safeguarding state resources during the transition period amidst Liberia's economic challenges.

The order calls for the Suspension of all borrowings, accumulation of new debts, and repayment of domestic debts, excluding international borrowings with legislative implications and specified timelines; approval requirement by the Office of the President for all expenditures exceeding US$10,000, except for salaries and operational expenses of government ministries and entities.

It called for mandatory prior approval by the office of the President for payments of bonuses, severance allowances, and incentives to high-ranking officials of state-owned enterprises, commissions, and other autonomous government agencies.

The President called for the suspension of new employment and service contracts, promotions, salary increases, sales, and leases of public properties, buildings, and infrastructures.

It called for the temporary suspension of new investment incentives, concessions, and official travels, unless approved by the Office of the President."

This revised version seeks to maintain clarity and conciseness while conveying the essential details of the executive order. The order directs all government entities, including ministries, agencies, commissions, and state-owned enterprises, to adhere to the measures.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.