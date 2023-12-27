Liberia: President Weah Issues Executive Order to 'Safeguard Liberia's State Resources Amid Economic Challenges'

Monrovia — President George Weah has issued an executive order aimed at safeguarding state resources during the transition period amidst Liberia's economic challenges.

The order calls for the Suspension of all borrowings, accumulation of new debts, and repayment of domestic debts, excluding international borrowings with legislative implications and specified timelines; approval requirement by the Office of the President for all expenditures exceeding US$10,000, except for salaries and operational expenses of government ministries and entities.

It called for mandatory prior approval by the office of the President for payments of bonuses, severance allowances, and incentives to high-ranking officials of state-owned enterprises, commissions, and other autonomous government agencies.

The President called for the suspension of new employment and service contracts, promotions, salary increases, sales, and leases of public properties, buildings, and infrastructures.

It called for the temporary suspension of new investment incentives, concessions, and official travels, unless approved by the Office of the President."

The order directs all government entities, including ministries, agencies, commissions, and state-owned enterprises, to adhere to the measures.