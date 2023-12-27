Nigeria: Former Speaker, Ghali Na'abba, Dies At 65

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na'Abba died on Wednesday in Abuja at the age of 65.

An aide of one of the presiding officers of the National Assembly, who was already working on a condolence message for his principal, confirmed his death.

Na'Abba, it was gathered, battled an undisclosed ailment for a long time before passing away.

He was once flown abroad for medical treatment and stayed there for some months before he recovered and returned to Nigeria.

The remains of the former Speaker would be buried in Abuja today according to Islamic rites.

Na'Abba, who was born on September 27, 1958, was the 8th Speaker.

He emerged as Speaker of the House of Representatives after the resignation of Hon. Salisu Buhari as speaker.