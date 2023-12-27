Nigeria: Elerinmo Fetes Over 1000 Children, Distributes Food, Drinks to the Needy

It was a joyous moments and sweet memories as over 1000 children from Erinmo town and the environ who throng to the royal courtyard of the Elerinmo of Erinmo, HRM Oba Dr. Michael Odunayo Ajayi (JP), Arowotawaya II were feted to mark the Christmas celebration.

The party, held on December 25 being Christmas day, was for all Erinmo children and their friends. The children, mainly from indigent families had a swell time as foods, drinks and other goodies were served in commemoration of the Oba Arowotawaya II's Annual Children's Christmas Funfair in Erinmo.

Oba Arowotawaya II introduced the annual children's get-together immediately he was installed as a king in 2014 for the special love he has for children and to build their self confidence.

Speaking to the press at the party ground, the elated monarch said it is one of his cardinal principles to give children special sense of belonging, adding that no one should deprive the innocent ones the joy of living.

"Today I hosted over a 1000 children to the Erinmo annual children's Christmas funfair which usually holds every 25th of December.

"The maiden edition was held on 25th Dec 2014 about six months after my coronation which makes thus year's edition the 10th consecutive time in uninterrupted succession.

"I introduced this to give these children of the downtrodden a sense of belonging, to provide food for the poor, to interact with them personally," Elerinmo said.

Oba Ajayi also charged parents to take care of their wards and make childrens' happiness a priority. This, according to him help to shape their mind, growth and good memories of childhood experience.

The children were also treated to good music, cultural performance while Father Christmas was handy to gift them assorted and educationally useful items suitable for their respective ages.