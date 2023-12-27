Nigeria: You Are Not Alone in Fight to Maintain Nigeria Unity, COAS Tells Troops - CDs

27 December 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has reassured troops of 2 Division Nigerian Army, of his support in making sure they were not left alone in the fight to maintain the unity of Nigeria.

The 2 Division Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Charles Ekeocha made this known in a statement, yesterday, in Ibadan.

Lagbaja, who was represented by the Commander, Corps of Signal, Maj.-Gen. Gbeminga Adesina, said this during the Luncheon organised at Major Gen J.M. Inienger Sports Complex 2 Division, Ibadan on Monday.

He further stated that the entire nation stood with the troops, supporting them in every step to defeat all adversaries and having a peaceful Nigeria.

The General Officer Commanding, GOC, 2 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, said the Armed Forces was the custodian of the country's unity.

Bamidele urged troops to avoid distractions and focus on carrying out their duties to ensure a peaceful and stable Nigeria.

Highlights of the event include a musical interlude from the 2 Division Band, presentation of souvenir and group photograph.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.