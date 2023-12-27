Nigeria: You Are Not Alone in Fight to Maintain Nigeria Unity, COAS Tells Troops - CDs

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has reassured troops of 2 Division Nigerian Army, of his support in making sure they were not left alone in the fight to maintain the unity of Nigeria.

The 2 Division Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Charles Ekeocha made this known in a statement, yesterday, in Ibadan.

Lagbaja, who was represented by the Commander, Corps of Signal, Maj.-Gen. Gbeminga Adesina, said this during the Luncheon organised at Major Gen J.M. Inienger Sports Complex 2 Division, Ibadan on Monday.

He further stated that the entire nation stood with the troops, supporting them in every step to defeat all adversaries and having a peaceful Nigeria.

The General Officer Commanding, GOC, 2 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, said the Armed Forces was the custodian of the country's unity.

Bamidele urged troops to avoid distractions and focus on carrying out their duties to ensure a peaceful and stable Nigeria.

Highlights of the event include a musical interlude from the 2 Division Band, presentation of souvenir and group photograph.