Nigeria: 50,000 Soldiers Involved in Counter-Terrorism, Separatist Operations - COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has said that more than 50,000 soldiers are presently involved in several peacekeeping operations across the country.

The internal security operations include counter-terrorism efforts in the North East, separatist operations in the South East, and combating oil theft in the South South.

Lagbaja gave the disclosure at a special luncheon organised for frontline troops of 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Kevin Aligbe, Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Nigeria Army, Lagbaja said the troops had sacrificed their comfort for Nigerians to live peacefully.

"So, it is a fact that over 50,000 of our colleagues will miss wishing their families and loved ones a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in person this season.

"This is not because they do not want to but because they will be on duty across difficult-to-access towns, villages, and hamlets across the country and beyond.

"They (troops) are duty bound to stand guard while their families and other families rejoice and celebrate together. To these gallant warriors, I say thank you for your sacrifice."

Lagbaja stated that 2024 would be a significantly improved year due to the various programs the Federal Government had launched for the Nigerian Army and the nation as a whole.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Maj.-Gen. Jamaal Abdussalam said the COAS luncheon was organised to appreciate troops for their many sacrifices for the country.

He stated that the sacrifices made by troops in the ongoing oil theft and illegal bunkering operations in the Niger Delta had led to a persistent increase in oil production.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, represented by his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Ordu, commended the Nigerian Army for their sacrifices and pledged the state government's backing for security agencies in the state.