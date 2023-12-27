Nigeria: Even Countries At War Haven't Experienced Level of Insecurity in Nigeria - Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has decried the spate of insecurity in the country in recent times.

Obi made the assertion in a statement via his verified X handle on Tuesday.

According to him, even countries at war have not witnessed the level of insecurity that Nigeria is experiencing.

He stated, "As we celebrate this season of peace and love and the approach of a new year, I like to spare a thought for our compatriots in uniform. After my sympathy visit to the Regent of Oba Community in Anambra State for the recent horrific killing of people in a nightclub in that community;

"...plus the mindless act of terrorism that occurred on Christmas Day in Plateau State, where the death toll is now reportedly more than 100 with over 300 injured; with the saddening acts of violence that have occurred in Zamfara and Kastina States, where farmers were killed and several others kidnapped;

"...and the many other violent attacks in many parts of the country, which may go unreported; my thoughts went to our overstretched security operatives. The men and women of our armed and security services come to mind.

"They are our gallant troops in various battlefronts of insecurity, the policemen and women on patrol in our cities and highways, the Civil Defense Corps, and Department of State Security operatives.

"These illustrious citizens are often lost in our thoughts and prayers both as leaders and fellow citizens, yet they remain the guardians and protectors of our freedom as a people."

Obi further stated, "I am also thinking of those who in the call of duty have to spend this festive season away from the comfort of their homes and the embrace of loved ones.

"I am referring to those who face the risk of the supreme sacrifice to protect and defend the freedom of our dear nation and the liberties that come with our democracy. Let us spare them our thoughts and prayers this season.

"Let them be reassured that their labours are appreciated by a grateful nation. Great nations are built by rulers, citizens, and the protectors of freedom.

"Therefore, to all our illustrious heroes, please accept the prayers and thoughts of your compatriots and the appreciation of a grateful nation for your services and sacrifices. God bless you all for what you do for us all.

"And to all the families who have lost their loved ones to these acts of violence, do accept my sincere condolences. These are very challenging times in our nation.

"Even some countries in open declared wars have not experienced this level of insecurity, violence and loss of human lives. Let us continue to pray for our nation that God will heal our land. -PO."