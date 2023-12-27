Liberia: President Weah Names State-of-the-Art Sports and Recreation Park 'Liberia Unification Park'

Monrovia — President George Weah has dedicated and commissioned a state-of-the-art sports and recreation park on the beachside of the PHP Community, one of the slum communities in Monrovia, Liberia's capital city.

The state-of-the-art sports and recreation park is named Liberia Unification Sports Park and is one of the largest sporting and recreation centers in the West African region.

The dedication ceremony was attended by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and numerous past and present government officials.

Speaking during the dedication ceremony, the President praised Trokon A. Kpui, the Ministry of State Without Portfolio, and the contractors for the magnificent work done.

President Weah added, "A little boy who once lived with his cousin in the PHP Community has once again realized his dream and aspirations for the well-being of his fellow Liberians, and so I'm proud to be here to dedicate and commission this historic project for the people of Liberia, the Buzzi Quarter, and the PHP Community."

He continued, "This multi-purpose park will be named the Liberia Unification Park. It will be a representation of how far we have come as a nation in the promotion of peace and should serve as a reminder to all Liberians to continue fostering unity in the interest of Mama Liberia and to continue working collaboratively for our collective good."

The Blueprint from Senegal

President Weah, after his inauguration in 2018, made his first visit to Senegal on February 14, 2018.

There in Senegal, President Weah says he was amazed after seeing an outdoor gym on the shore of Senegal's capital city Dakar.

"During my first official visit to Senegal in 2018, I was inspired by an outdoor gym on the shore of Dakar where people can gather for sports and socialize. The scene left an imprint on my mind to create something similar for Liberia."

Project Sponsored by Abu Dhabi Development Fund

After getting the blueprint from Senegal, the issues about funding were a serious challenge for his government, President Weah says.

However, the Liberian leader says he took the idea to one of his fans during his footballing days in the United Arab Emirates, who is now the Leader of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"The concept was quickly developed and presented to my friend and big brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of the United Arab Emirates," President Weah said.

He added, "A grant of US$5 million was given by the UAE government through the Abu Dhabi Development Fund."

"To my friend and big brother, I want to say from the UAE, I would like to say a special thank you for all of your development initiatives under my leadership," he noted.

The Park Should Serve as Reconciliation and Unity

At one end of the park lies four pillars with a pole, signifying the 13 former government officials of the Williams R. Tolbert regime who were executed by the late President Samuel Doe after the coup d'état in 1980.

A flag was hoisted in honor of the 13 former government officials who were executed on the ground.

President Weah, still speaking, says, "The location of this park holds a dark memory in our history. On this very ground, 13 senior government officials were publicly executed during the 1980 military coup while onlookers cheered. I pray that this facility not only erases the gloomy period but also serves as a testament to reconciliation and unity in a country divided along so many lines."

The Liberian continues, "I hope that Liberia Unification will always remind us that we are stronger together."

He further states, "Ladies and gentlemen, please take care of this place. This place belongs to you, and it is for you, so use it wisely. I now have the singular honor to say that the park is open for public use."