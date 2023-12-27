Nigeria: Residents Kick As Lawma Hikes Cost of Waste Evacuation

Amidst economic hardship and frustration by citizens, the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has announced the increase in the cost of waste evacuation of refuse effective January 2024.

The approved new tariff sent to customers by a LAWMA agent, Doset Will Investment Limited, reveals that residents of Lagos will now pay double the formal rate.

The notice titled, 'Re-waste Tariff Review Notification' reads, "Over the period of time, we have struggled to manage the cost of waste evacuation/management and to minimize any price increase to you our valued customer.

"We are all witnesses to the spiraling inflation and the consequent increases in prices of truck maintenance, diesel and cost of living etc. Consequently, it has become inevitable to review the waste tariff as our efforts to improve efficiency, productivity and good service delivery continue to be outrun by the rising cost of serving you."

Meanwhile, aggrieved residents have threatened to start patronizing cart pushers if the government goes ahead to implement the increase, describing it as the height of insensitivity.

Most of the residents spoken especially in Ilasamaja, Mushin Local Government of the State, lamented that about three years ago, the state also increased the cost without corresponding service delivery.

One of the residents on Akanro, simply identified as Dayo, said "The State government is pushing us to revert to cart pushers. The cart pushers charge is moderate and they come around every day."

Another resident who identified himself as Mr Andrew, said "This is the height of insensitivity. The same government about three years ago increased the cost with over 50 per cent without any corresponding service delivery. All the government is interested is milking residents dry."