Nigeria: Plateau Attacks - in Face of Terror, Peter Obi Offers Gratitude to 'Overstretched' Security Personnel

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate for the March 2023 general election, has expressed gratitude for the tireless efforts of security agencies in Nigeria as they grapple with the multitude of security challenges, which have significantly stretched their resources.

Obi's appreciation comes in the wake of the Christmas Eve attack on communities in Barkin-Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State. This attack, resulting in the destruction of homes and properties, tragically claimed over 100 lives and left hundreds injured.

LEADERSHIP reported that the military allegedly responded to 36 distress calls from various locations in Plateau State within the 48 hours leading up to Christmas. It remains unclear if any of these distress calls were specifically from the Barkin-Ladi and Bokkos LGAs.

In a statement released on his social media platform, Obi conveyed his shock at the horrendous incident while also acknowledging the ongoing efforts of security authorities in combating terrorism and insurgencies..

He said, "After my sympathy visit to the Regent of Oba Community in Anambra State for the recent horrific killing of people in a nightclub in that community; plus the mindless act of terrorism that occurred on Christmas Day in Plateau State, where the death toll is now reportedly more than 100 with over 300 injured; with the saddening acts of violence that have occurred in Zamfara and Kastina States.

"Where farmers were killed and several others kidnapped, and the many other violent attacks in many parts of the country, which may go unreported; my thoughts went to our overstretched security operatives. The men and women of our armed and security services come to mind.

"Let them be reassured that their labours are appreciated by a grateful nation. Great nations are built by rulers, citizens, and the protectors of freedom.

"Therefore, to all our illustrious heroes, please accept the prayers and thoughts of your compatriots and the appreciation of a grateful nation for your services and sacrifices. God bless you all for what you do for us all."