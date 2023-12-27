Ghana Will Rely On You During, After 2024 Elections - President Akufo-Addo to Gaf

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has applauded the men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for their hard work, dedication, commitment and professionalism in securing the country's peace and stability.

Commending GAF for their efforts and hard work at protecting the country's fledgling democracy, the President asked that it (GAF) continue to be vigilant in protecting Ghana's territorial integrity amidst the surge in national organised crimes -- terrorism and violent extremism -- particularly in the West African region.

He reminded the GAF that the country would largely rely on it, including other security services, to ensure that the country remained peaceful and stable during and after the upcoming 2024 general elections.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he addressed the men and women of the GAF at this year's West African Soldiers' Social Activities (WASSA) at the Burma Camp last Friday.

The West African region lately has witnessed unprecedented security challenges-- terrorist attacks from Jihadist movements, violent extremism, military coups and maritime attacks, among others, as well as climate change issues.

Despite the efforts of national security forces with their international counterparts, the United Nations has said insecurity has deteriorated in many parts of the region due to these incessant challenges.

Countries also along the coast of the Gulf of Guinea have seen an increase in territorial tensions and attacks which has affected transportation of goods and services to landlocked countries further north.

But Ghana, despite these regional security challenges, has largely remained peaceful and stable --witnessed a peaceful transition of power and enjoyed relatively smooth democratic governance over the past 30 years.

President Akufo-Addo said his government over the past seven years, had remained committed to retooling and resourcing the GAF to strategically position it to deal with these incessant security challenges.

Also, he said the accommodation, welfare issues and operational and logistical needs of the GAF have received much attention from his Government to enable it (GAF) to protect the country's security interests.

President Akufo-Addo urged the GAF to foster good relations with the civilian population to enhance unity and peaceful coexistence for national development.

The Minister of Defense, Dominic Nitiwul, said construction works on military bases along the northern parts of Ghana had reached advanced stages of completion.