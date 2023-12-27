Nigeria: Tinubu Approves Humanitarian Support for Victims of Plateau Massacre

27 December 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu has announced President Bola Tinubu's directive for her ministry to collaborate with the Plateau State government in bringing humanitarian succor to the survivors of the unfortunate attack as well as the affected communities.

The Minister, who described the incident as senseless, horrendous, and inhuman, pledged her Ministry's readiness to collaborate with the state government to render humanitarian assistance to the affected communities and survivors of the attacks.

She said: "It was with utter shock and sadness that I received the news of the barbaric,

horrendous and senseless attacks in plateau communities which have left over 100 people dead and injured many while many more are displaced.

"I condole with the government and people of plateau state, especially families of the victims of this unnecessary assault on humanity and pray for a permanent peace in the plateau".

Continuing, Dr Edu said in the statement: "One can only imagine the difficulties and indignities as well as catastrophic humanitarian challenges facing the survivors and affected members of the communities.

"As a Ministry directly in charge of responding to humanitarian challenges of citizens in Nigeria,

the federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has been directed by President Bola Tinubu to collaborate with the Plateau state government to bring humanitarian succour to the survivors of the unfortunate attacks as well as the affected communities.

"We are unrelenting in our efforts to ensure that every Nigerian and all parts of Nigeria experiencing humanitarian crises are catered for in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu" the statement added."

