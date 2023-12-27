Angola Airlines Increases Daily Flights to Nigeria

Luanda — Angola airlines TAAG has said it will increase Luanda-Lagos (Nigeria) daily flights from January 8, 2024, a statement from the company said, ANGOP has learnt.

Currently, the Luanda - Lagos route has five flights a week, operated on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, by a Boeing 737-700 aircraft with capacity for 120 passengers, 102 in economy class and 12 in business class.

The company said it aims to provide greater availability and mobility options for its passengers and customers, underscoring that Nigeria is one of Africa's largest economies and that Lagos is one of TAAG's main regional destinations, with growing indicators of market demand, especially from corporate passengers, the statement said.

It adds that the measure will boost trade and mobility between Angola and Nigeria, as well as positioning Luanda as a hub for other destinations operated by TAAG.

TAAG has been increasing connectivity on regional routes, having recently increased flight frequencies to the island of São Tomé (São Tomé and Príncipe), Windhoek (Namibia), Ponta Negra (Republic of Congo) and Maputo (Mozambique), the statement said.

TAAG continues to offer increasing connectivity and customer convenience services, positioning Angola as a preferred destination or hub for regional and intercontinental connections.

Founded in 1938, the Luanda-based company has been connecting Angolans through domestic and international connections. It leads the aviation market in Angola currently flying for 12 domestic and 13 international destinations with passengers and cargo. EH/AC/TED/AMP