Liberia - Tanker Explosion Death Toll Rises to 40

27 December 2023
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Patrick S. Tokpah

The death toll from the recent gas tanker explosion in Totota, Lower Bong County, has risen to over 40, according to Liberia's Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Minister for Health Services, Dr. Francis Kateh.

The incident occurred when the gas tanker reportedly fell off the road and caught fire late Tuesday evening. Tragically, citizens had rushed to the scene to collect gas that was pouring out from the fallen tanker when it suddenly exploded, resulting in numerous fatalities and severe injuries.

During an interview at Phebe Hospital on December 27, 2023, Dr. Kateh stated that 83 patients were admitted to the hospital, with three confirmed deaths at that time.

The blast of the tanker, labeled "God's Willing", left many dead and several severely injured in Totota, Lower Bong County during the late evening hours of Tuesday, December 26. The tanker truck, reportedly conveying gasoline to Ganta, Nimba County, overturned near the Upper Room Church in Totota and caught fire.

Eyewitnesses state that some people from the community were attempting to collect the spilled gasoline when the explosion took place, resulting in severe injuries and fatalities.

"When the tanker fell, many people came from all over the town. Some were only looking as the gas was spilling, but others brought containers and were collecting the gas," an eyewitness told the Daily Observer. "So in no time, the tanker caught fire as many people began running helter-skelter. Many people could not escape the blast."

In his media briefing with the press on Wednesday, December 27, Chief Medical Officer Kateh cautioned that the death toll could potentially increase as house-to-house contact tracing continues. Among the deceased are one woman and three children ranging from ages 6 to 9. Patients with more severe injuries are being transferred to various hospitals in Monrovia, including the JFK Medical Center, 14-Military Hospital, St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital, and ELWA Hospital.

The situation remains tragic, and efforts are ongoing to provide medical support and assistance to those affected by this devastating incident.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.