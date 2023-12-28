Senegal: Afcon 2023 Preview - Will Senegal's Teranga Lions Defend Their Title?

Going into AFCON 2023, Senegal will be the team to beat, as the team could defend the title they won for the first time in Cameroon.

Going into AFCON 2023, Senegal will be the team to beat, as they look set to defend the title they won for the first time in Cameroon.

Senegal lost the AFCON final in 2019 to Algeria, and two years later, they defeated perennial winners Egypt 4-2 on penalties to win the AFCON.

In the buildup to the tournament, Senegal was one of the three teams not to lose in the qualifiers, with four wins and two draws.

With the team having an abundance of talent to call upon following their success at age-grade tournaments, Senegal's team is stacked with the strength, and experience of the older players; and the pace, and trickery of the younger players.

Coach

Aliou Cisse made history in 2022 when he became the first coach in the country's football history to win the AFCON, their first major honour.

Cisse was first appointed coach of the Senegalese team in 2015 and led the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where Senegal became the first team to be eliminated on fair play tiebreaker rules.

He also led the team to the AFCON final, losing 1-0 to Algeria. In the 2021 edition, Aliou Cisse finally got his hands on the coveted trophy he also lost as a player after a 4-2 win on penalties against Egypt.

At AFCON 2023, Cisee will lead Senegal to his fourth consecutive AFCON tournament.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Senegal Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Star Player

Sadio Mane will lead the line when Senegal takes on the rest of the continent at AFCON 2023. The 31-year-old joined the Saudi train in the summer when he moved to Al Nassr to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at the club.

Mane has been capped over 100 times for the Teranga Lions, and he's the country's highest goal scorer.

He scored the winning penalty to hand Senegal its major honour.

Rising Star

Pape Matar Sarr has shown he has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world.

The 21-year-old has featured consistently for Tottenham this season and scored his first goal for the club in a 2-0 win over Manchester United.

He was voted CAF Youth Player of the Year for 2022 and will use AFCON 2023 to further solidify his place as one of the best on the continents.

Fixtures

Senegal vs Gambia - January 15

Senegal vs Cameroon - January 19

Guinea vs Senegal - January 23

Vanguard News