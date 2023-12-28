Nigeria: 'Understanding Girlfriend', 'Bala Blue', 'Idan', Other Viral Slang of 2023

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES highlights the viral Nigerian catchphrases of the year.

A new year means a new slang, and in 2023 alone, Nigerian pop stars, comedians, and politicians, including the President, were behind some of the viral ones.

While some slang that dominated this year's collection was entirely new, others which trended in 2022 appear to have a longer lifespan and found their way into 2023.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES highlights the viral Nigerian catchphrases in 2023.

Bala Blue

President Bola Tinubu originated this slang during the electioneering period.

Mr Tinubu was believed to be gibbering during a campaign in Owerri, Imo State, when he uttered, "It is a town hall, different from Bala Blue Bulaba."

These words, which had no connotative meaning, would not be forgotten in a hurry. And so, these days, you would hear Nigerians say, "In this Bala Blue administration, some of us eat once daily."

Osim

' Osim' is more than a mere translation of "He said" or "He's telling me" in English. Like most slang, its meaning transcends a literal interpretation, relying heavily on the context and delivery.

Used predominantly to convey disbelief or scepticism towards someone's statement or assertion, 'Osim' is a linguistic tool with nuances.

It's a way to call out inconsistencies without being confrontational. It's relatable because we've all been in situations where we've doubted someone's story or claims. Examples: 'Evil forest adventure osim picnic', ' Bad character osim mood swing', 'Insufficient fund osim network'.

Idan

Idan is a Yoruba word with several meanings depending on the context.

It could refer to someone held in high esteem and regarded as having power, wealth, influence, and more attributes. It could also affirm that a person is street-smart.

But in 2023, Nigerians used Idan to show their respect and admiration for people they hold in high regard.

Examples: Idans withdraw money without joining ATM queues; Lagos Idan no dey fail Exam. Na Question needs to be corrected if. If IDAN is 25, the parents will move out of their house; IDAN does not require votes to win the election; IDAN still wins.

Just Dey Play

The phrase 'Just Dey play' contends strongly for the title of the most frequently uttered expression in the country in 2023.

It is a way of telling someone to stop deceiving themself and be more realistic.

Nigerian comedian Mr Funny, also known as Oga Sabinus, popularised the term in his skits.

Examples: "You Dey pin your babe chat, Pablo dey pin your babe for a wall today, Just dey play."

"You are in a serious relationship, and you're having a bestie, just dey Play."

Let the Poor Breathe

This expression originated during President Tinubu's interview during the electioneering period, where he said, "Let the Poor Breathe; do not suffocate them".

In August, Senate President Godswill Akpabio used the term during a preliminary legislative session. The slang is a reminder not to oppress people with low incomes.

Over time, various derivatives, like 'Let the single breath', have come to be. Example: 'You dey use your babe as a screen saver; let the singles breathe.'

Rich Man Pikin Go think Say...

This slang, which has trended since October, illustrates the realities between the rich and poor.

The slang is often accompanied by pictures of something peculiar to the poor masses that the few rich cannot relate to or vice versa.

Example: "I dey go farm, rich man pikin go think say na adventure."

On Colos

The word 'Colos' was derived from 'Colorado', a hard drug derived from the synthetic mixture of various drugs, including Cannabis.

It is used to ask if someone is in their right senses. For example, "Are you on colos?". So, when a person behaves abnormally, it is simply asked, "Are you on Colos?

You Go Explain Tire; No Evidence

'You go explain tire; no evidence', a catchphrase by Burna Boy, appeared in question five of an exam written by 400-level students of the Department of History and International Studies in August,

It simply means your explanation will only be valid if you have proof.

Groceries and Floating Berries

This is an elevated name for the popular Garri and groundnut combination. It trended on social media when a Garri advert went viral.

The slang elevated the classic 'sapa' experience with Garri and groundnut by describing it as "groceries and floating berries."

Why settle for regular suffering when you can make it sound tush?

E don Cast

E don cast is a Nigerian slang term for someone exposed, let down, or deceived.

E don cast was a line in a chorus in Shallipopi and Zerry DL's song, Puff and Pass. Also, Burna Boy used the slang in his 2022 hit song "Last Last".

Example: 'E don cast, Madam don catch husband and housemaid for bed'.

Sope Otilo

Sope Otilo is a popular Yoruba Nigerian slang used when someone has been cheated, mocked, swindled or ridiculed for any reason.

Dancer Poco Lee popularised this slang because his song about it has been used in different and weird scenarios.

Breakfast

The slang "breakfast" isn't new to many Nigerians, especially those on Twitter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Breakfast is ordinarily the first meal of the day, but this definition doesn't apply in the context of a romantic relationship, at least in Nigeria.

Breakfast is often described as a sad and emotional moment in a relationship when a man or woman suddenly breaks up with their partner. It has been trending since last year when Burna Boy released his song 'Last Last' in 2022.

Understanding Girlfriend

"Understanding girlfriend" describes women who accept the bare minimum from their partners, often settling for less than they deserve. Over time, however, this definition has shifted dramatically.

Honorary mentions

Interestingly, 2023 witnessed the rise of various phrases and slang that gained prominence in Nigerian pop culture. For instance, the term 'Purr' gained widespread popularity following Ilebayi's victory in BBNaija.

Additionally, songs such as 'Billionaire', 'Happy Mumu', 'Ashawo no be Work', 'Fine Mama', and 'Iyeme' from Stanley Okorie's Nollywood soundtracks have become notable trends on TikTok, contributing significantly to the 2023 pop culture.

Let's not overlook the now-famous assertion, 'What God Cannot do does not exist,' originating from the renowned Nigerian Pastor Jerry Eze's "New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration" (NSPPD) on YouTube, has become a mantra for many Nigerian Christians.