Nigeria: Three Akeredolu's Aides Resign As Aiyedatiwa Takes Over As Ondo Governor

At least three political aides of the late Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, have filed their letters of resignation following the assumption of office of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the new Governor.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Aiyedatiwa had been the acting governor since 13 December but was sworn in as governor on Wednesday following the death of Mr Akeredolu who had been ill.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties and Strategy, Adedoyin Odebowale, in a letter dated 27 December and addressed to the Secretary to the State Government, announced his resignation from the government.

While stating that his resignation was with immediate effect, Mr Odebowale thanked the state for the "rare opportunity for service."

He was a foremost loyalist of Mr Akeredolu and was at the forefront of the opposition to Mr Aiyedatiwa during the political crisis in the state.

Also, Richard Olatunde, Mr Akeredolu's Chief Press Secretary, also submitted his resignation letter on Wednesday.

Mr Olatunde's resignation was expected, as the new governor had earlier on Wednesday appointed Ebenezer Adeniyan as his Chief Press Secretary.

"My decision to resign from office is hinged on the unfortunate and untimely death of our leader, principal and father figure, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON," the resignation letter read in part.

Mr Olatunde eulogized the late governor and urged all to respect and honour his legacies.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaiye, submitted his resignation letter at the office of the SSG.

"I write to refer to the subject above and to resign my appointment as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties with effect from today, Wednesday, 27 December, 2023," the letter read.

"My decision to resign is based on the unfortunate death of my Principal a fearless and honest leader, Governor Arakunm Oluwarotimi Oduriayo Akeredolu, SAN CON, whom I am loyal to even in death

"I sincerely thank his excellency for the opportunity granted me to serve in his administration as a member of the State Executive Council first as a Head of Service and now, Special Adviser

"Please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards."

Meanwhile, Mr Aiyedatiwa has also appointed Smart Omodunbi as Special Assistant on Political Matters; Abire Olugbenga, Special Assistant on New Media; Motunrayo Oyedele, Special Assistant on Photography and Temitayo Iperepolu, Special Assistant on Domestic and Government House.

Their appointment is with immediate effect.