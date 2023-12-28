Nigeria: Governor Bago Dismisses Report On Ban of Alcohol in Niger

28 December 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The governor said the public should disregard the report emanating from social media and blogs.

Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, has dismissed a report making the round on the alleged ban of alcoholic drinks in the state.

Mr Bago said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

He said such a directive was neither issued by him nor his aides, adding that the public should disregard the report emanating from social media and blogs.

Mr Bago said his attention was drawn to a report making the rounds of some blogs claiming that the Niger State Government has prohibited the sale of alcohol.

He added that such was said to have come through the state's Liquor and Licensing Board, prohibiting alcohol in nine local government areas of the state, including Suleja.

"We wish to state categorically that the governor, who has been busy initiating and overseeing many people-centred projects across the state, never issued such a directive.

"The liquor and Licensing board is yet to be constituted by the governor, as such, no directive of this kind can come from a board yet to be formed."

The statement said Mr Bago had directed security agents to arrest the self-appointed Secretary of the board by name Mohammed Ibrahim.

He said the motives of the imposter and the reasons behind the pronouncement must be understood.

"We invite the good public and our friends in the media to ignore any such pronouncements and to, henceforth, seek clarification from known government officials.

He said an enquiry should be channelled to officials authorised to speak for the state government.

(NAN)

