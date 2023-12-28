Nigeria: Plateau Killings - Govt Orders Humanitarian Relief to Affected Communities

"President Tinubu has directed the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous killings are fished out and brought to justice."

The Federal Government has condoled with the families of the victims of the recent attacks in Plateau and ordered for immediate release of humanitarian relief to the affected communities.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Wednesday in Abuja.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria strongly condemns the recent killings in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

"We would like to reiterate the commitment of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration to securing every inch of Nigerian territory, and ensuring that all forms of criminality by terrorists, bandits and militants are tackled boldly and decisively.

"The President has also directed the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and other relevant agencies to work with the Plateau State Government to deliver immediate humanitarian relief to the affected communities," Mr Idris said.

The minister explained that the Federal Government acknowledged the deep pains being felt by all the victims of these attacks, and pledged to scale up collaboration with and support of State Governments in the collective task of ensuring lasting peace and security in Nigeria.

According to him, at the Federal level, all hands are on deck across the security and intelligence agencies, to scale up intelligence-gathering and crisis-response efforts.

"We pray for God's comfort and healing for all the affected communities and families. May the souls of the dead rest in peace. Amen," Mr Idris added.

