Cameroon: The Central Emergency Response Fund (Cerf) Releases U.S.$350,000 to Support People-Centred Initiatives in the Humanitarian Response in Cameroon

Yaounde, 28 December 2023- The Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator,

Martin Griffiths, approved the allocation of US$350,000 from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support people-centred accountability initiative in the humanitarian response in Cameroon.

The funding will enable the United Nations and its partners to ensure that humanitarian action protects and preserves the rights and dignity of crisis-affected people, remains relevant and effective, leaves no one behind and upholds humanitarian principles. It emphasizes the importance of empowering and recognizing women, girls, men and boys of all ages and in all their diversity as the first responders and active agents in their own relief and recovery.

"Taking account of, giving account to, and being held to account by the people we seek to assist are the priority for the humanitarian community," the Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim, Mr. Siaka Coulibaly said. "This means that individuals accessing humanitarian assistance are the primary stakeholders and must be able to receive communications in a form they can understand and be included in decisions that affect their lives," he added.

Conflict and crisis, the impact of climate shocks, epidemics, continue to affect populations in Cameroon. In 2023, the humanitarian response plan is targeting 2,7 million vulnerable people, in particular in the Far North, North-West, South-West and eastern regions. The humanitarian community remains mobilized to further strengthen accountability to affected people (AAP) and response to support people in need.

Notes to editors

About the CERF: The CERF is a humanitarian funding mechanism established in 2006 by the United Nations General Assembly and is managed by OCHA to enable a more rapid and effective response to the vital needs of populations affected by natural disasters, armed conflicts, or underfunded crises. Since January 2023, the CERF has allocated US$12 million for urgent needs of people affected by humanitarian crises in Cameroon.

